Alleged Google Pixel Watch 3 renders show off the upcoming smartwatch in all its glory

We have seen multiple leaks about the Google Pixel 9 series phones, which are allegedly slated to launch in October. Leaks have already given us a peek at the design of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Then the images of the Pixel 9 series powered by the Tensor G4 chipset on the AnTuTu benchmark showed us the performance improvements over the Pixel 8 series. However, the Pixel 9 series may not be the only product that Google could unveil in October.

There are rumors that Google could also take the wraps off the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series smartphones. According to a fresh leak by 91Mobiles (via OnLeaks), we have a few renders and a 360-degree video that showcases the design of the Pixel Watch 3 from all sides.

As per the leaks, the Pixel Watch 3 looks similar to the current Pixel Watch 2. Meaning that you will get the same circular display with a rotating crown on the right side of the watch. The Pixel Watch 3 is also tipped to have a 1.2-inch display, similar to the Pixel Watch 2. The renders also show the alleged Pixel Watch 3 running Wear OS.

Reportedly, the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be a bit thicker than the Pixel Watch 2, which could be because of a larger battery inside. Previous reports have claimed that the Pixel Watch 3 could come with a 307mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the Pixel Watch 2 (304mAh).

The Pixel Watch 3 is rumored to debut in two sizes this year, which is the first time Google will be doing so. The Pixel Watch 2 is available only in 41mm size, but it is expected that this year the Pixel Watch 3 could include a Pixel Watch 3 Pro in a bigger size, without a change in the design.