The £399 Google Pixel Watch 2 now costs just £285

If you’re based in the UK and looking for an LTE smartwatch with heart rate tracking, stress management, and safety features like fall detection, then check out the Google Pixel Watch 2 which is discounted down from £399 to £285, a 29% saving of £114. This is Google’s latest premium smartwatch and was released in October.

Buy the Polished Silver Galaxy Pixel Watch 2 for £285 (normally £399)

According to Amazon, the Google Pixel Watch 2 has a 4.3 out of 5 rating with reviewers leaving 5-, 4-, and 3-star reviews. The deal is also marked as a limited time deal with 18% of discounted devices already claimed. This is the lowest price that this particular version of the watch has been available for.

Explaining what you’ll get with the Pixel Watch 2, the product page reads:

An all-new sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit's most spot-on heart rate tracking yet. So you can get more precise health and fitness info.

With Fitbit's body-response feature, get help identifying potential signs of stress, so that you can manage it in the moment.

A built-in sensor tracks temperature variations that may be related to your sleep environment, menstrual cycle or changes in your wellness.

Use the ECG app to assess your heart rhythm or get irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Fitbit app.

Fall detection helps connect you to emergency services if you've had a hard fall, even auto-dialling if you're unresponsive.

If you're feeling unsafe, your Pixel Watch 2 can easily alert trusted contacts or 999 with Emergency SOS.

When out for a run or walking alone, set the timer. If it expires with no response, your watch can share your location with close contacts.

Go even longer with 24 hours on a single charge and always-on display.

Get more from your workouts with features like Auto Workout mode. Plus, set a goal with pace training when running to get real-time feedback.

Pixel phones, tablets, watches and earbuds work together seamlessly to deliver personalised help from Google, when and where you need it.hanges in your wellness.

Use the ECG app to assess your heart rhythm or get irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Fitbit app.

Fall detection helps connect you to emergency services if you've had a hard fall, even auto-dialling if you're unresponsive.

If you're feeling unsafe, your Pixel Watch 2 can easily alert trusted contacts or 999 with Emergency SOS.

When out for a run or walking alone, set the timer. If it expires with no response, your watch can share your location with close contacts.

Go even longer with 24 hours on a single charge and always-on display.

Get more from your workouts with features like Auto Workout mode. Plus, set a goal with pace training when running to get real-time feedback.

Pixel phones, tablets, watches and earbuds work together seamlessly to deliver personalised help from Google, when and where you need it.

Buy the Polished Silver Galaxy Pixel Watch 2 for £285 (normally £399)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.