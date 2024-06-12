The Xbox June 2024 update rolls out with the ability to remember 10 Wi-Fi networks and more

Owners of Microsoft's Xbox consoles and users of its PC Xbox app can look forward to a fairly major update today. The Xbox Wire site reveals that the Xbox June 2024 updates are now rolling out. Most of the features in the update have been available for members of the Xbox Insider program over the last several weeks.

One of them adds support for Xbox consoles to remember up to 10 wireless networks so you can reconnect them with a Wi-Fi network you have used before without the need for you personally to know the password. Another part of the update that was previously tested with Xbox Insiders lets users change their subscription plan from their Xbox console instead of using a PC.

A new cosmetic update will give Xbox console owners some new home menu background options:

Do you have a favorite dynamic background? Or do you prefer to look at game art? Before today’s rollout, you had to decide whether you wanted to enjoy that dynamic background vs. rotating through all the game art. Now you can mix and match – no need to compromise.

Xbox controllers will also get a firmware update today. If you use the Xbox Adaptive Controller, you will be able to connect more USB accessories to it. There's also been some bug fixes and improvements for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The Xbox PC app is also getting some navigation improvements with the June update:

The Game Pass tab will now display options to directly access all games from Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, and Riot Games that are available in the catalog. EA Play is included with both PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, and both Game Pass memberships also give you access to exclusive Riot Games benefits.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service received new features as well. First, support for playing certain games with a mouse and keyboard on Edge and Chrome browsers with the services is now available for all Xbox Cloud Gaming users. Microsoft has also added a way for those players to manage their game data and cloud saves for titles on Xbox.com/play, with the Samsung Gaming Hub, and on other devices that support the service. Microsoft says players can now use this feature to reset a game back to its start or deal with corrupted data.

Finally, Microsoft says a small number of Xbox gamers could see some new features it is testing, including updates to the Game Pass UI and a way to find people via searching on their console.