AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is now available at a new all-time low price of $492

If you are looking for a monster of a processor with plenty of cores, threads, and cache, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is probably on your shortlist. The good news is that this processor, which usually goes for $699, is now available on Amazon with a 30% discount, letting you get your hands on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D for just $492.

AMD's 3D processors are famous for their superior gaming performance thanks to massive amounts of stacked cache. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D features 128MB of cache and 16 cores/32 threads operating at 4.2GHz. It can boost itself up to 5.7GHz during high loads.

Note that CPU cores are not overclockable in Ryzen 3D chips to prevent instabilities. However, you can still push memory to higher clocks if necessary. Speaking of memory, all Ryzen 7000 chips are DDR5-only, so if you want to build a new system from scratch, get a new kit of DDR5 RAM. You will also need an AM5-based motherboard.

As for cooling, the chip comes without any solution, so you should consider a solid air cooler or AIO. Here is a brief rundown of Ryzen 9 7950X3D specs:

Socket Cores Clocks Cache Memory TDP Unlocked Ryzen 9 7950X3D AM5 16 cores

32 threads 4.2GHz base

5.7GHz max 128MB L3

16MB L2

1MB L1 DDR5 120W No

