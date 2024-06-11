Google brings Meet add-ons to Android devices

Google announced today that it will be bringing Google Meet add-ons to Android devices, allowing for the use of these applications within the Meet app while on the go. These can be found in the 'Activities' tab within a meeting as a list of add-ons currently available and installed to the device. The list will also show add-ons that have been installed that are currently not able to be used on the specific device.

These add-ons, which were first launched for the desktop version of Google Meet in September 2023, are Google's answer to apps within Microsoft Teams. At the top of the activities panel on the desktop, users can view a "Featured add-ons" category, which shows a list of available add-ons that can be installed and used right within Meet.

Google Workspace users can determine the availability of add-ons to users, and Google emphasises the fact that changing this setting will control availability on both desktop and the Android app. By turning this setting off, users will not see any add-ons.

The rollout of this will come at a different rate depending on the type of domain. However, all will begin in June 2024. Rapid Release domains will see a gradual rollout (up to 15 days for feature visibility) starting today, while Scheduled Release domains will see a full rollout (1-3 days for feature visibility) beginning on June 24, 2024.

Google also notes that it will be adding the "Featured" category, as well as a "Get add-ons" button, which would be a plus sign, to the Android app to align with the desktop experience. Still, the timeline for this has yet to be confirmed, with Google stating that more info will be shared "when available."

Alongside this update, Google has announced an updated design for the Google Meet in-call experience, bringing it in line with the Material 3 Design System. This is centered around the lower bar of the in-call controls, including refreshed colours and dynamics shapes to highlight when you are muted, for example, and this will begin rolling out today.