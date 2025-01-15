Start11 v2.5 brings vertical taskbars to Windows 11

Windows 10 is quickly approaching its end of support, which means more users will be moving to Windows 11 as we get closer to October 14. Although Windows 11 is now three years old, some bits and pieces from Windows 10 are still missing. One of them is the ability to move the taskbar to the left or right side of the screen. And while we wait for Microsoft to address this strange omission, Stardock is taking things to its hand with the latest Start11 update.

Start11 v2.5 is now available as a free update for all owners of Start11 v2. The "standout feature" of the release is the long-requested ability to have the taskbar on either side of the screen. Moreover, you can have separate taskbar locations for each monitor; say, the left monitor has its taskbar on the left and the right monitor on the right. Previous Start11 versions only supported the taskbar at the top or bottom.

Personalization is at the heart of Start11 v2.5 and with this release, you now have the option to dock the taskbar on any side of your monitor as the previous versions of Start11 supported taskbars at the top of the display. And of course, you can dock the taskbar at the bottom of the display as that is the default experience in Windows 11.

Note that vertical taskbars are only possible on systems with Windows 11 version 23H2 and newer. According to the changelog, previous versions, such as 22H2 and 21H2, are not supported.

In addition to the main feature of the update, Start11 v2.5 fixes various issues, such as bugs with dragging taskbar buttons, Win + X menu, taskbar flicker when hovering over a custom Start button, alignment issues, and more. You can find the complete changelog here.

Start11 v2.5 is now available on the official website and Steam. Existing customers can get the update in settings; if you are a newcomer, you can also download the entire Object Desktop package, which includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

