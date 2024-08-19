Turtle Beach has a new wireless headset with two USB dongles for dual PC-console use

Many people own a game console and a gaming PC. Many also have both of them connected to the same smart TV or PC monitor. Today, Turtle Beach announced a new wireless gaming headset that will allow those folks to use that headset for both their PC and console at once.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 wireless headset will accomplish this task by having two USB 2.4Hz dongles. Turtle Beach says this setup will let owners of the headset press a button so they can switch hearing from their gaming PC to their game console and back again.

The headset will also support simultaneous use of the USB 2.4Hz dongle with its Bluetooth 5.2 hardware, so you can listen to your game audio while at the same time you can listen to your music tracks from a smartphone or perhaps chat with your friends via Discord.

Besides the two USB wireless dongles, the headset has dual 60mm Eclipse drivers for deep bass sounds and solid overall audio for your gaming or music listening needs. It also has a microphone that uses AI noise reduction to get rid of background noise while you are chatting with friends.

The headset will also last a long time with up to 80 hours of use when fully charged. The earcups are covered in a leatherette and athletic-weave fabric-wrapped material, along with memory foam cushions to make it easy to wear them for hours.

The new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 wireless gaming headset will begin shipping on September 24 for a price of $199.99. However, it's available for preorder now at Amazon with a cobalt color outline, along with a black color outline for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and mobile platform owners.

