Get the Turtle Beach REACT-R wired Xbox and PC game controller for a new low price of $29.99

If you are looking to get a new but affordable game controller for your PC or Xbox console, but still want some extras like additional buttons and some audio features, the Turtle Beach REACT-R wired controller could be up your alley. It's now available at a new all time low price.

Right now the Turtle Beach REACT-R wired Xbox and PC game controller is available on Amazon for just $29.99. That's also a $10 discount from its $39.99 MSRP.

The Turtle Beach REACT-R controller includes some extra audio buttons at the top, including the Superhuman Hearing button which, when activated, is supposed to give gamers an edge in listening for in-game audio like footsteps or enemy reloading sounds. There is also a game and chat audio balance button and a microphone mute button on top.

Besides the regular buttons, triggers, the D-Pad and the thumbsticks, the controller has two extra buttons in the back that can be remapped to perform more complex in-game actions. There also also dual rumble motors in the controller's handles and also in the triggers. The handles also have a textured surface designed for gamers to hold them for long gaming sessions.

Finally, the Turtle Beach REACT-R controller comes in a variety of different colors and art design choices, including Matte Red, Mint Pixel, Starry Nebula, Spark White-Purple, and Basic Black.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

