Following the original's launch, Resident Evil 2 from 1999 lands on GOG store next week

In June of this year, Capcom and GOG announced a joint plan to bring the classic Resident Evil games back over to PC with an official re-release. Alongside the announcement, the 1996-released Resident Evil that began the hugely popular undead journey released onto the DRM-free platform. Now, it's almost time for the sequel.

Both companies today revealed that Resident Evil 2 — the 1999-released PC port, not the remake from 2019 — is arriving to GOG customers on August 27 at 8am UTC.

"Capcom's Resident Evil series has defined and revolutionized the survival horror genre," says GOG in its announcement today. "Just like with Resident Evil, we made sure GOG's version of the second entry in the series is the best it can be. You can expect a variety of quality of life improvements, compatibility with modern systems, full modern controllers support, and even more."

As with most classic game launches that happen on the DRM-free store, many fixes and improvements have been implemented to make experiencing the retro entry as pain free as possible on modern computers. Here's everything the GOG store has done to Resident Evil 2:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

6 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved audio volume and panning.

Improved cutscenes and subtitles.

Improved savegame manager.

Improved game video player.

Issue-less game exit.

Improved game registry settings.

Improved key-binding settings and audio settings screens.

Improved end credits in the German version.

Fixed issues with Rooms 114 and 115 (missing text), Room 210 (invisible diary), and Room 409 (looping sound).

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode.

4th Survivor and Tofu modes enabled from the very beginning.

Resident Evil 2 is now available for wishlisting on the GOG store ahead of its August 27 launch. While a price has not been revealed yet, it will probably cost $9.99 just like the first game's re-release. A bundle containing all games from the classic trilogy is also available for purchase from the GOG store for $24.99, with 2000's Resident Evil 3 coming later in the year.