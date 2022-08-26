Twitter is getting podcasts in revamp of Spaces tab

Podcasts have become more popular than ever, as they provide a unique way of engaging with your audience directly. For this, and many other reasons, Twitter has decided to integrate podcasts into its platform, as rumored previously. This is Twitter's first foray into this particular space, but the company has already been offering audio experiences through Spaces for quite some time now.

Podcasts will be accessible under the newly designed Spaces tab that facilitates live audio conversations between audiences. To get started, simply hit the play button on your favorite podcast and tune in. Twitter noted that:

[...] We’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.

You’ll find the audio content of podcasts grouped together under specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more. You can choose a theme to create a more personalized section of the topics that are most relevant to you as well. Twitter will also provide recommendations to help you easily find and listen to the topics you like.

In terms of availability, the redesigned Spaces experience with podcasts is available to a "group" of global English-speaking audiences on iOS and Android for now. There is no word on expanded availability yet.

Source and Image: Twitter