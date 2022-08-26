Corsair announces world's first flexible OLED gaming monitor

Corsair recently took the wraps off its latest monitor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. The Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is a flagship 45-inch 21:9 ultrawide OLED gaming monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution.

Arguably the most striking feature of the Xeneon Flex is the flex part, as the display can be manually bent from a traditional flat screen display to a curved screen. You can grab the handles on the sides of the display and pull them toward you to whatever degree you want, up to an 800R curve. It is also possible to adjust just one side of the monitor in case you want to line up with a second monitor.

Equipped with LG's latest W-OLED display, Corsair is promising peak brightness up to 1,000 nits and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen will also have an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and offer LG's Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain.

To help solidify the monitor's gaming cred, the Xeneon Flex will offer a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time and a 0.01ms pixel on/off time. The display will also come with a variable refresh rate up to 240Hz and will be compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

To allay concerns about OLED burn-in, Corsair is including a burn-in prevention system it claims operates when the screen is both on and off to ensure no burn-in occurs even after extended UI and OS use. The company offers a three-year zero burn-in and zero dead pixel warranty as well.

Launch date, availability, pricing, and final specs will be revealed later this year.