Two unique indie games are free on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store's final giveaway of January has just gone live, offering PC gamers access to copies of Hell is Others and Adios. These replace the Epistory - Typing Chronicles giveaway from last week, refreshing the seven-day freebie counter once again.

Adios is a narrative-focused thriller experience where you play the role of a pig farmer working for the mob to dispose of bodies. The story begins with you deciding to stop these underworld dealings while a would-be hitman tries to sway your decision to save your life.

Here's how the indie studio Mischief describes the game:

Your Hitman friend doesn't want you to stop. He knows that there's no such thing as quitting, so he'll try to convince you that you're making a mistake. You spend the day together, doing chores and exploring the nooks and crannies of an authentic environment in the American Midwest alongside the man who will be forced to kill you, if he can't convince you to stay.

Meanwhile, Hell is Others is a top-down shooter with both PVP and PVE action. You exit the safety of your tiny apartment to the streets of Century City, where blood is a currency and you need it to feed your bonsai plants. Unfortunately, everyone else is out to get some too. Your goal is to hunt monsters and other players and get out with your loot before dying and losing them forever.

Developers Strelka Games and Yonder describes their version of the multiplayer extraction genre like this:

A unique, multiplayer online extraction game, Hell is Others allows you to progress your character by way of customizable items you obtain for your apartment. Grow your own ammunition via blood-thirsty plants, explore the noir urban setting, confront The Others, and do your best to live to see another day… A day which never seems to come.

For the next seven days, Adios and Hell is Others are free to claim on the Epic Games Store, games that usually cost $17.99 and $14.99, respectively. Once this promotion is over on February 2, coming up are copies of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters, which will become freebies on the same date.