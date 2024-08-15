Death's Gambit: Afterlife is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with a brand-new giveaway, and all PC gamers can claim it for the next seven days. The Death's Gambit: Afterlife giveaway comes in just as CYGNI: All Guns Blazing and DNF Duel double freebie promotions come to an end on the store.

The game comes from developer White Rabbit, offering a challenging action platformer experience that also presents deep RPG elements to players. You take the role of a soldier who has made a deal with death himself in an attempt to gain immortality. The base game launched with 20 levels featuring tough enemies, even tougher bosses, and plenty of weapons and abilities to master.

This being the Afterlife edition means you also receive 10 more brutal levels, 30 weapons, five new bosses, new mechanics, and other features. From its looks, Souls-like and Metroidvania fans should feel right at home within the world of Aldwyn.

Here's how the developer sets the stage:

The promise of immortality lies at the heart of Siradon. As Death's right hand, challenge the undying guardians of the realm and endure the eternal struggle to purge their souls. Death's Gambit: Afterlife is the new and expanded edition of the original hardcore 2D RPG action platformer. Master the precise combat, utilizing a wide variety of weapons and abilities to confront the horrors that lurk within Siradon. Explore a mysterious and unforgiving world and uncover the true price of immortality.

Aside from the free game, the Epic Games Store has partnered with Wargaming to offer another bundle of extras for the free-to-play World of Warships. The Starter Pack: Albany can be claimed by all PC gamers for a week, which contains ships, credits, and eco bonuses that the studio usually values at $25.

Death's Gambit: Afterlife is usually a $19.99 purchase when it's not on sale. The giveaway on the Epic Games Store is running from now until August 22, and once you claim the game, it's yours to keep. Next week, a new title will take up the same freebie slot.