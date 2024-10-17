Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's weekly free games offer is back. Replacing last week's Empyrion—Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation freebies are copies of Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account can grab these games for the next seven days starting today, October 10, and permanently add them to their library.

Up first is Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, which comes in is an RPG visual novel mashup set in the universe of the popular animated series of the same name. Featuring turn-based combat, the story follows superhero Atom Eve in a branching narrative involving a number of villains.

Here's how developer Terrible Posture Games describes the setting:

Become Atom Eve and take control of your own path as one of the most powerful superheroes in the Invincible universe! Unravel a mystery and balance the dangers and responsibilities of being a superhero with the relatable challenges of everyday life.

Next arrives the copy of Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator. As its name may have clued you in, the experience has you taking over a card shop by the seaside, and the goal is to become the best in the business by buying, trading, and selling cards or simply keeping them in your collection.

Released in 2022 and developed by studio Henry's House, here's the setting:

You are Harry Hsu, a young man who recently inherited his father's seaside card shop. Left with just a bit of cash and a tiny inventory, it's up to you to restore the shop's reputation as the center for the most popular trading card game in the world: "Warlock." With the shop’s reputation on the line, you start working behind the counter, juggling the locals' requests while trying to familiarize yourself with the peculiar market of selling Warlock cards.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator giveaways are ending on October 24, giving you plenty of time to claim them to your Epic Games Store library. Next, Moving Out will arrive as the latest freebie.