Ubisoft's CEO thinks the Microsoft/Activation Blizzard merger will be "good news"

While it's not 100 percent certain yet, the prospects are looking up for Microsoft to complete its planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This week, the head of one of the biggest video game publishers, Ubisoft, thinks the deal is "good news" for the industry.

In a conference call with investors on Thursday, (via Eurogamer), Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked his opinion on Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. Guillemot replied:

I think it's good news that the transaction can go through because it's really showing the power of IPs and where the industry is going. So, there will be lots of opportunities in the future for all the companies. It's also showing the value of IPs that can be now on console and PC, but also mobile, and become more worldwide brands - and when we say worldwide it's really everywhere in the world - and that's a fantastic opportunity.

Guillemot emphasized the fact that Microsoft wanted to get more into mobile gaming via this acquisition and that "all the investment we are making to be stronger on mobile is also in line with that." King, the company best known for their Candy Crush mobile games, is part of the Activision Blizzard deal.

Ubisoft reported its 2024 fiscal year first quarter financial results this week, The results were not the best with the publisher experiencing 9 percent lower net sales compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Ubisoft hopes to boost its sales in the near future. It has 10 games slated to launch during the 2024 fiscal year. That includes games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew: Motorfest, and the long-delayed Skull and Bones.

Ubisoft also has mobile game launches coming up including Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence. The publisher also said it has "another large game" that will be released in the 2024 fiscal year period, but it offered no details.