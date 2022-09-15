Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements and PC features announced

While an unfortunate leak from the Epic Games Store dropped the information a little early, Sony has officially confirmed the release date of its next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to the new platform on October 19. At the same time, Developer Naughty Dog has detailed what shiny new features will debut with this double pack on PC.

The collection contains the fully remastered adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The double campaign package has been ported to PC by Naughty Dog with help from Iron Galaxy.

The campaigns tout native 4K resolution and ultra-wide monitor support, alongside a deep slate of graphics options to tweak depending on players' rigs. Aside from full mouse and keyboard support, compatibility for controllers from most vendors has also been confirmed. Sony's own DualSense was specifically mentioned to have haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects on PC just like on the PS5 version, though only with a wired connection.

"This version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more," added the developer.

Support for AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 will also be there on day one, offering its temporal upscaling abilities for compatible AMD, Nvidia, and Intel graphics users for improved performance.

Here are the four tiers of system requirements Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy put forth today:

Minimum Recommended Performance Ultra Perf' Goals 30 FPS @ 720p Medium Settings 30 FPS @ 1080p High Settings 60 FPS @ 1440p High Settings 60 FPS @ 4K Ultra Settings CPU Intel i5-4330 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-7700k AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) AMD R9 290X (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) RAM 8 GB (16 GB Recommended) 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB OS Win 10 64-bit Win 10 64-bit Win 10 64-bit Win 10 64-bit Storage 126 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD

Pre-orders for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are now live across Steam and Epic Games Store for $49.99. Epic is offering a Sully-themed Seaplane glider in Fortnite for those who opt to go with its store.

The collection was already released for the PlayStation 5 on January 28, and while the PC version has taken a while longer than expected, it is adding to the slowly lengthening line of PlayStation exclusives hitting PC. With Spider-Man already out, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also slated to hit PC this fall, followed by The Last of Us Part 1.