The Last of Us Part 1 remake is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC

Leaks are coming from all over today, as following Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 leak, now it's Sony's camp that has taken a turn. The Last of Us' long-time-leaked remake from Naughty Dog has finally been confirmed, though it is from the PlayStation Direct store before its official unveiling. The Summer Game Fest show happening in a few hours was probably slated to be the host for the announcement.

Catch the trailer straight from Sony's servers below, or use this mirror if it is taken down:

Unsurprisingly, considering recent Sony developments, alongside PlayStation 5, the remake is also being developed by the PC platform. Just last week, Sony announced Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales games for PC

Arriving as a remake of the award-winning action-adventure game The Last of Us from 2013, "Part I" has the complete single-player story and the prequel addon Left Behind alongside a myriad of modernizations. While the original game was for PlayStation 3, it was remastered for PlayStation 4 in 2014.

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5," reads the PlayStation Direct page. "Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."

The Last of Us Part I comes out on PlayStation 5 on September 2 with a $69.99 price tag. The PC version will come at a later date. Expect a complete announcement later today at the Summer Game Fest showcase.