The Last of Us Part I system requirements and PC features announced

The Last of Us Part I is the next PlayStation exclusive that's finally hitting the PC platform. With its recently updated launch date looming, developer Naughty Dog has revealed what kind of a rig the game requires and PC-specific features it is bringing along. This remake of the 2013-released original already hit the PlayStation 5 in September last year.

Joel and Ellie's journey will come touting support for AMD FSR 2.2 and Nvidia DLSS upscaling techniques, as well as a host of adjustable graphics and keybind options. Support for true 4K resolution and ultra-wide (21:9 and 32:9) monitors, as well as 3D audio support, are presented as features for this version too.

Those using Sony's DualSense controller on PC will also experience the haptic feedback and dynamic triggers just like the PlayStation version. Though keep in mind, this requires a wired connection to the computer.

The system requirements can be seen in the image above, which paints a good picture regarding optimization. Only an RX 470 or a GTX 970 is needed to meet the minimum specifications. There is a hefty 100GB storage requirement though, and an SSD is recommended across all levels.

"Whether you’re coming to the launch of The Last of Us Part I on PC as a first timer – maybe you’ve been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO and want to jump into the game? – or if you’re a returning player who wants to experience this memorable adventure all over again, we hope the PC version will be an exciting way for everyone to play," adds Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part I is coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 28. Pre-orders are now available for $59.99. Sony is also offering a limited $99.99 Firefly Edition directly that comes with a SteelBook case, American Dreams comic prints, and in-game goodies.