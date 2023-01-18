Returnal hits PC in February, Sony details features and system requirements

After plenty of leaks, Sony announced last month that Returnal is finally coming to PC in early 2023. The wait hasn't been that long, as the award-winning PlayStation exclusive today received a firm release date for the new platform. February 15 will be the day PC players can enter this time looping action game.

The system requirements that were detailed today have five specifications to compare rigs against:

The requirements paint a rather grim picture for older generation graphics card users, with hitting 1080p 60FPS on High graphics settings (without raytracing) needing relatively modern hardware like an RTX 2070.

Sony and the original developer Housemarque have partnered with Climax Studios to power the port, and today's announcement also contained details on what sort of features the latest version will carry.

While the game already supports ray-traced shadows like on the PlayStation 5, the PC version will come with exclusive ray-traced reflections for additional eye candy on Atropos. Ray-traced audio as well as multiple 3D audio solutions are included here too. Ultrawide monitor users will also be happy to know that support for 21:9 and even 32:9 aspect ratios are being supported in this release.

Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling technologies are also implemented for getting better performance with very low hits to fidelity, which will be especially useful with raytracing. Support for Sony's DualSense controller (with its haptic bells and whistles) as well as full keyboard and mouse support is here too.

Returnal is coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 15 with a $59.99 price tag and it is available for pre-order now. Following this release next month, Sony has The Last of Us Part 1 remake hitting PC in March, keeping to a steady pace of monthly ports.