The Last of Us Part I is plagued with bugs on PC, Naughty Dog working on fixes

Sony and Naughty Dog first announced The Last of Us Part I, a remake of the 2013-released popular adventure, for PlayStation 5 and PC in June of last year. While the PlayStation version arrived without many hitches in September, the PC version received a late launch schedule, which was then hit by a further delay to make sure it ships "in the best shape possible."

However, when the game was finally released on PC yesterday, many fans were met with disappointment. A large number of players are reporting major performance issues even on high-end hardware, constant crashes, shader compilation taking hours at times, stutters, and not even being able to launch the game.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported.



We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2023

Steam user reviews have taken a major hit already. From the over 6600 reviews available at the time of writing, only 33% recommend the game, making it the first Mostly Negative rated game of Sony. In comparison, PlayStation ports on Steam usually sport Very Positive or Overwhelmingly Positive user reviews.

Naughty Dog responded to the uproar saying its developers are actively investigating the reported issues and that patches are in the works with bug fixes. Users can find the known issues being investigated on the studio's dedicated support page here. Currently it sports these issues:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

The studio is also asking players encountering issues to submit tickets with details by heading over here.