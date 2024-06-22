Unofficial, third-party Win32 app allows disabling Windows and Edge stuff with few prompts

Winpilot, previously called BloatyNosy, has received a new update earlier today. The latest release of this Windows debloating and tweaking app, version 2024.6.21, has multiple fixes and improvements including some for the UI (user interface).
Speaking of UI, the Winpilot setup now integrates a GUI (graphical UI) for MSEdgeTweaker, a recently released unofficial script that allows disabling various stuff on Edge you may feel is bloat. Hence now, you can tweak and turn off Windows and Edge "bloat" all from one place.
Besides these, the developer of the Winpilot utility, Belim, also announced recently that the application was now a Win32 desktop app, moving away from being a WebView2 web app. The full changelog for Winpilot version 2024.6.21 is given below:
Winpilot has cut ties with WebView2 and is no longer a web app! More details here
- The Setup module now features a full-fledged GUI solution for TheBobPony's MSEdgeTweaker script, available at https://github.com/TheBobPony/MSEdgeTweaker
- Fixed a critical bug in the Setup/CoTweaker module where Clippy automatically set recommended settings with admin rights
- Seamless integration of several modules into the chat window, such as Apps Installer and Plugins (see the preview)
- The Refresh now also updates its recommendations
- Resolved several bugs in AI classes related to Copilot
- Clippy can now theoretically be replaced by other mascots like Copilot. Just place PNG files of your choice into the app/assets folder and configure it in your settings
- Numerous UI refinements
In a past update, Winpilot also added the ability to remove Recall, a somewhat controversial feature. Here is a rundown of the features Winpilot brings per the developer:
-
Ask to add a device
-
Ask to add Microsoft Account
-
Ask to backup
-
Ask to take a screenshot
-
Ask to change your background image
-
Ask for system (winver) or device information
-
Ask to clean storage
-
Ask to empty recycle bin
-
Ask to show startup apps
-
Ask for your IP address
-
Ask to install apps
-
Ask to uninstall apps
-
Ask to uninstall Microsoft Software
-
Ask to remove bloatware
-
Intelligent "AI" driven bloatware detection
-
Set up Privacy options
-
Search for AI/Copilot features on Windows
-
Turn off AI/Copilot features
-
Ask to toggle dark/light theme
-
Ask to snap a window
-
Ask to run Windows updates
-
Ask to run quick scan in Windows Security/Defender
-
Ask to control options (like taskbar) directly. Turn widgets on and off, arrange taskbar icons, etc.
-
Ask to reset system
-
Ask to show available space
-
Ask to show processes with high RAM usage
-
Access to third party plugins and scripts, like Chris Titus app
-
Chat with Microsoft Copilot
-
Ask to restart Windows Explorer and Taskbar
-
Ask to run vive tool feature configurations (static)
You can download Winpilot version 2024.6.21 at this link on the app's official GitHub repo. As always though, keep in mind that this is a third-party application.
