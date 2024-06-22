Unofficial, third-party Win32 app allows disabling Windows and Edge stuff with few prompts

Winpilot, previously called BloatyNosy, has received a new update earlier today. The latest release of this Windows debloating and tweaking app, version 2024.6.21, has multiple fixes and improvements including some for the UI (user interface).

Speaking of UI, the Winpilot setup now integrates a GUI (graphical UI) for MSEdgeTweaker, a recently released unofficial script that allows disabling various stuff on Edge you may feel is bloat. Hence now, you can tweak and turn off Windows and Edge "bloat" all from one place.

Besides these, the developer of the Winpilot utility, Belim, also announced recently that the application was now a Win32 desktop app, moving away from being a WebView2 web app. The full changelog for Winpilot version 2024.6.21 is given below:

Winpilot has cut ties with WebView2 and is no longer a web app! More details here The Setup module now features a full-fledged GUI solution for TheBobPony's MSEdgeTweaker script, available at https://github.com/TheBobPony/MSEdgeTweaker

Fixed a critical bug in the Setup/CoTweaker module where Clippy automatically set recommended settings with admin rights

Seamless integration of several modules into the chat window, such as Apps Installer and Plugins (see the preview)

The Refresh now also updates its recommendations

Resolved several bugs in AI classes related to Copilot

Clippy can now theoretically be replaced by other mascots like Copilot. Just place PNG files of your choice into the app/assets folder and configure it in your settings

Numerous UI refinements

In a past update, Winpilot also added the ability to remove Recall, a somewhat controversial feature. Here is a rundown of the features Winpilot brings per the developer:

Ask to add a device

Ask to add Microsoft Account

Ask to backup

Ask to take a screenshot

Ask to change your background image

Ask for system (winver) or device information

Ask to clean storage

Ask to empty recycle bin

Ask to show startup apps

Ask for your IP address

Ask to install apps

Ask to uninstall apps

Ask to uninstall Microsoft Software

Ask to remove bloatware

Intelligent "AI" driven bloatware detection

Set up Privacy options

Search for AI/Copilot features on Windows

Turn off AI/Copilot features

Ask to toggle dark/light theme

Ask to snap a window

Ask to run Windows updates

Ask to run quick scan in Windows Security/Defender

Ask to control options (like taskbar) directly. Turn widgets on and off, arrange taskbar icons, etc.

Ask to reset system

Ask to show available space

Ask to show processes with high RAM usage

Access to third party plugins and scripts, like Chris Titus app

Chat with Microsoft Copilot

Ask to restart Windows Explorer and Taskbar

Ask to run vive tool feature configurations (static)

You can download Winpilot version 2024.6.21 at this link on the app's official GitHub repo. As always though, keep in mind that this is a third-party application.