Microsoft reportedly wants to update Windows 11 setup so this deadly feature isn't default

Earlier today at Computex 2024, AMD made a major announcement regarding Microsoft's new Copilot+ certified PCs. The company stated that its new Ryzen AI 300 series notebook APUs easily exceed the minimum NPU performance requirement. This was part of several other major announcements it made at its Computex keynote.

In case you have not been keeping up, Microsoft last month introduced its new Copilot+ PC which are essentially AI PCs that meet a certain performance threshold such that AI-based Windows features can run on it. One such cool new feature is Recall which essentially remembers user activity.

However, several people raised their concerns over this which prompted Microsoft to share additional details so as to address data privacy concerns. This is now a hot topic of discussion in the tech sphere including at Neowin as the opinions on the usefulness and the dangers of Recall are divided.

Recently a cybersecurity researcher also published their own report on Recall exposing the potential danger the stored user data faces from stealer malware.

While Recall can be disabled inside Settings, the feature is enabled by default in the OOBE (Out of Box Experience) when a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC is set up. Currently, it only tells the user what the feature is good for with no option to opt-out.

However, this may be set to change according to Zac Bowden of Windows Central who says Microsoft is internally discussing the idea of not enabling Recall by default during the OOBE setup.

For what it's worth I've heard this might change by the time Copilot+ PCs launch on June 18. The option to not enable Recall during OOBE is actively being discussed internally. https://t.co/zBXLEcxIvu — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 1, 2024

While this is unconfirmed news, if true, it certainly will seem like a step in the right direction. If you recall, this is not the only feature Microsoft wants to default-enable as the company is also testing BitLocker encryption at the moment.