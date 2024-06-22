Weekend PC Game Deals: RPG specials, free donuts, and DRM-free summer sales

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Virtual reality titles are the focus of Humble Store's latest bundle, with the single-tier collection dropping eight games to your Steam library

The VR titles are all from Devolver Digital, with the bundle including GORN, Tentacular, The Talos Principle VR, and Black'hood VR. Four Serious Sam VR games are a part of this collection too, with it bringing BFE, The Last Hope, The First Encounter, and The Second Encounter to keep.

The bundle costs $10 to purchase in full, and it will last for the next three weeks before being pulled to make way for new bundles.

The Epic Games Store’s latest freebie is for donut fans. Developer The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild’s Freshly Frosted brings in a casual puzzle solving experience where you are creating donuts of various shapes and types using conveyer belts.

There are 144 puzzles to go through, with tips and levels skips also available with no drawbacks. Everything from "from jelly-filled to maple bars, pumpkins, stars," are available to make using splitters, pushers, mergers, cloners, randomizers, teleporters, and other types of conveyor belts, all to end up with perfect donuts.

The Freshly Frosted giveaway lasts until June 27, and coming up next is a copy of Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition.

Free Events

The Steam demo festival has come to an end, but standard free events continue. Up first is Paradox's Stellaris, letting players jump into the sci-fi grand strategy game and expand their empires across the galaxy. At the same time, a free event has gone live for Mannequin. This is a 2v3 Hide-And-Seek multiplayer game built just for virtual reality players, letting you both be and hunt shape-shifting aliens.

Both free events will come to an end on Sunday.

Big Deals

We are only a week away from the Steam Summer Sale, but since most discounts will be the same as they are presented now, there’s no harm in checking out what’s having promotions right now. Popular series like Dragon Age, Pillars of Eternity, Dragon Quest, and more are having major discounts right now too. With those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has already begun its massive summer sale festivities, meaning hordes of DRM-free games are currently discounted. The promotion is set to last through July 10. Here are some highlights and a freebie to claim:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.