Vivaldi 7.1 is out with new widget, improved tab sync, and more

Vivaldi Technologies released the first feature update for the Vivaldi browser in 2025. Version 7.1 is now available for download with new customization features, improved tab sync, updates to speed dial, and more.

Vivaldi Technologies is kicking off 2025 with the release of Vivaldi 7.1, packed with features that make the browser even more adaptable to you. From improvements to the Dashboard, to seamless tab imports, this update focuses on enhancing control, customization, and efficiency in your browsing experience.

Vivaldi 7.1 adds a new Weather Widget to the dashboard, allowing you to receive real-time weather updates for your location or any other city. You can pin the new widget to the dashboard (introduced in Vivaldi 7) alongside other widgets like mail, calendar, feeds, and more.

Vivaldi's dashboard received a few customization updates. You can now change widget backgrounds, and web widgets can adapt to the browser's theme.

If you want to switch to Vivaldi from your current browser without losing a single tab, the new Import Open Tabs feature will make sure nothing stays behind. You can use it to copy all the open tabs from your current browser or several browsers at once.

Vivaldi 7.1 also features the new Add Speed Dial dialog that makes it easier to organize websites and favorites. Also, the browser is getting a new "Send Tab to Device" feature that allows you to instantly transfer your active tab to your mobile device or another computer. However, this feature is not available as of right now, and Vivaldi says it will arrive on January 30, 2025.

Finally, developers updated the list of available search engines to include Startpage, Ecosia, DuckDuckGo, and Qwant. Vivaldi says that besides giving users more flexibility and freedom of choice, partnership with other search engines allows the project to maintain its independence.

Vivaldi 7.1 is now available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can download the browser from the official website. Full release notes are available here.