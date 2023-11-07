We could get the official reveal of those rumored NVIDIA "Super" GPUs at CES in January 2024

In October, rumors began hitting the internet that NVIDIA was working on "Super" versions of its GeForce RTX Series 40 GPUs. Now we could have a possible launch date for these beefed-up graphics chips, and it's just two months away.

Noted hardware leaker "kopite7kimi" posted a response to a question on a launch date for these "Super" NVIDIA GPUs on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He replied simply with, "CES".

CES is, of course, the acronym for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which will take place from January 9-12. As VideoCardz.com points out, NVIDIA will be at the event but it won't be at the exhibit hall. Instead, it has booked conference rooms at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NVIDIA also has not booked any press appearances either at the show. However, it's possible that it could book its own media event to introduce the new GeForce Series 40 Super GPUs in Las Vegas between now at early January.

The current hardware specs about these GPUs, according to Videocardz.com, indicated NVIDIA could reveal two or three of these "Super" chips. The reports claim the GeForce RTX 4080 Super could have the AD102 GPU core, with 10,240 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory.

Other rumors claim the company could release a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super chip with 8,448 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, while a GeForce RTX 4070 Super could have 7,168 CUDA cords and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. Prices for these new GPUs have not leaked yet but we would imagine them to be on the pricey side.

I can't believe this name is real

Plus, the new super logo and color are kinda ugly…… pic.twitter.com/trxytR9cSV — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) November 7, 2023

Another internet leaker "MEGAsizeGPU", posted what he claims is a leaked close up of packaging for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card on his own X account. As usual with these kinds of unconfirmed reports and rumors, take them with an appropriate grain of salt.