NVIDIA confirms its CES press event on January 8, 2024, could reveal "Super" GeForce GPUs

NVIDIA has confirmed it will be holding a press event at the 2024 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The Verge reports that the company has sent out invites to media outlets for the press event, which will be held on January 8, 2024 at 8 am Pacific time (11 am Eastern time).

The invite made no mention of what NVIDIA might reveal at the CES press event. However recent rumors claim that the company could officially announce "Super" versions of some of its GeForce RTX Series 40 GPUs at the press conference.

Unconfirmed reports claim that NVIDIA is working on as many as three "Super" versions of its Series 40 GPUs. Those rumors claim that one of them will be the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which could have a AD102 GPU core, 10,240 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory.

The other two upgraded GPUs that have been rumored are the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super chip with 8,448 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory and the GeForce RTX 4070 Super with 7,168 CUDA cords and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Right now, there's no word on when these new "Super" GeForce Series 40 GPUs might launch, nor what their price points could be like. We would expect they will be on the higher side of graphics card prices.

NVIDIA could also use the CES 2024 press conference to talk about some other consumer-related products. We would get some updates on its GeForce Now game streaming service, possibly with some new tiers that would add support for accessing the "Super" Series 40 GPUs in the cloud for playing games.

Recent rumors also claim that NVIDIA is working on Arm-based CPUs for use inside Windows-based PCs. Those unconfirmed reports claim the company could launch those ARM-based CPUs sometime in 2024.