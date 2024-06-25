Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra may support 10W charging

The Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra are expected to debut at the upcoming Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 in Paris. Ahead of their official debut, the Galaxy Watch7 was recently spotted on Amazon, highlighting that the smartwatch could come with 128GB internal storage, which is speculated to be a mistake.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch Ultra was also spotted on the official website, confirming the name, and the 47mm size of the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra competitor from Samsung. The design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra has already been leaked, and it is speculated to come with a squarish-circular design.

Now, before their official debut, the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra have picked up the China Compulsory Certificate (3C). As spotted by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Galaxy Watch7 (LTE) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (LTE) were listed with model numbers SM-L705 and SM-L315, respectively.

Gallery: Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 3C listing

One interesting detail the 3C listing shows is that the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra support 10W wired charging. However, this is contrary to the information revealed in the Galaxy Watch7's FCC certification earlier, which listed support for 15W charging.

Probably, a lower power adapter was used for testing purposes, and according to the certification, the charger that was used carries the model number EP-T1510. The pricing of the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra has also been leaked earlier.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy Watch7 Bluetooth model could cost €314.49 (roughly $336), whereas the 44mm model costs €344.99 (approximately $369). The Galaxy Watch7 is also expected to arrive in cream, silver, and green color options.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to cost €688.99 (roughly $737). It is also claimed that the premium smartwatch could launch in titanium gray, titanium silver, and titanium white.