Mortal Kombat 1 adds The Boys' Homelander as its newest fighter on June 4

It's taken a while, but now Mortal Kombat 1 players will soon be able to get the latest DLC character for the over-the-top fighting game in the near future. Homelander, the Superman-like superhero in Amazon Prime Video's hit TV show The Boys, will be available to add to the game starting on Tuesday, June 4.

Developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. Games released a new gameplay trailer showing Homelander in action against a few of the classic Mortal Kombat characters, including Katana and Sub-Zero. Homelander can punch, kick, and throw fighters down to the ground, but his best attack is from his heat-vision eyes.

The trailer gives us the first real chance to hear Homelander speak in the game. Unfortunately, he does not sound at all like actor Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in The Boys TV show. Starr has written on social media that he won't voice the character for his Mortal Kombat 1 appearance. Starr has not revealed his reasons for not voicing the role in the game.

You can buy the Premium Edition of the game to get access to Homelander on June 4, along with the five other DLC players (Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Omni-Man from Invincible, and DC Comics' Peacemaker). The trailer also showed Ferra as one of the game's new Kameo fighter characters. He will make his debut in the game later in June.

In December 2023, NetherRealm head Ed Boon announced during an appearance at Brazil's CCXP convention that Mortal Kombat 1 will have a story-based DLC continuation sometime in the future, There's been no info on what that story-themed expansion will have, nor is there a specific date it will be released yet.

After the story DLC expansion launches, Boon added that "we have a big surprise after that". So far we don't know what that surprise might be. It's possible that NetherRealm could release additional DLC fighters for the game after the story expansion pack.

