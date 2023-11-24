Black Friday: Save a massive $300 on WD's My Cloud Pro 4-bay NAS with 24TB hard drives

Western Digital is offering its My Cloud Pro network-attached storage with a massive $300 discount. This four-bay enclosure is a solid option for those wanting to set up a NAS for media streaming, collaborative work on large files, or storing important data. In addition to the enclosure, you get four hard drives with 24TB of total capacity (6TB each).

The PR 4100 features a quad-core Intel Pentium processor with 1.6GHz and 4GB of DDR3L RAM, enough for the onboard operating system to handle file transfer operations and ensure everything is safe and sound. The NAS also comes with a three-month Plex trial to stream media files to any connected device without buying an extra subscription during the first months of use.

With space to keep virtually everything, the My Cloud Pro Series offers network storage to save and share project files from anywhere with an internet connection. Compatible with both Mac and PC, you're able to protect your content regardless of OS. And with all photos, videos and files organized in one place, you have what you need to streamline your project workflow.

Connectivity-wise, the WD My Cloud Pro PR4100 offers three USB 3 ports (one on the front and two on the back), two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two power supply ports for DC power. There is also a one-touch backup button that lets you quickly get everything from removable media to the NAS, saving you time when dealing with frequent backups and removable drives. Finally, the enclosure can provide extra information about its status using an LED display on the front panel.

