Windows 10 latest KB5016688 update fixes 0x1E kernel BSOD, game install fails, IE mode bug

Microsoft earlier today released the latest cumulative update for Windows 10 (KB5016688) with builds 19042.1949, 19043.1949, and 19044.1949. The new update fixes several annoying bugs which include issues related to game installations due to a licensing bug, a 0x1E kernel error during shut down or restarts, an issue related to the IE mode in Microsoft Edge, and more.

You can find the highlights of the new KB5016688 update below:

Addresses an issue that might cause some game installations to fail because of a licensing issue.

Addresses an issue that affects the icon colors of the list in the Search app.

Addresses an issue that might cause error 0x1E when you shut down or restart a device.

Addresses a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

Addresses an issue that causes a subscription activation to fail under certain conditions.

The new update is available on:

Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-Session, version 20H2

Windows 10 Enterprise and Education, version 20H2

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 20H2

Windows 10 on Surface Hub Windows 10, version 21H1, all editions

Windows 10, version 21H2, all editions

You can download the update manually from Microsoft Update Catalog here. To know more about this update, head over to the support article on Microsoft's official website here.