Microsoft fixes Wi-Fi issues in Surface Laptop 3, releases updates for Book 2 and Laptop 2

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for three Surface laptops. The August 2022 update is now available for the second-gen Surface Book, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Laptop 3. It fixes security vulnerabilities, improves the Surface Dock 2 stability, and resolves issues with the Wi-Fi toggle.

Important: You cannot uninstall or roll back Surface firmware updates. Always back up important data before applying updates and check for known issues or bugs.

What is new in the August 2022 firmware update for the Surface Book 2?

This update resolves potential security vulnerabilities, including Microsoft Security Advisory ADV220002.

New drivers in the update:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 392.178.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.92.4222 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0 Intel Management Engine Interface - System Devices Intel - Software Component - 1.63.1155.2 Intel ICLS Client - Software Devices

The August 2022 firmware update is available for all Surface Book 2 configurations with Windows 10 version 20H1 (May 2020 Update) and newer. You can install it from Windows Update or the official Surface Support website.

Additional Steps or known issues:

The update does not contain known issues and does not require additional steps for installation.

What is new in the August 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 2?

The August 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 2 has the same changelog and drivers as the Surface Book 2. It is available for all device configurations with Windows 10 version 20H1 (May 2020 Update) and newer. You can install it from Windows Update or the official Surface Support website.

Additional Steps or known issues:

The update does not contain known issues and does not require additional steps for installation.

What is new in the August 2022 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 3 (Intel)?

Resolves potential security vulnerabilities, including Microsoft Security Advisory ADV220002.

Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

Resolves Wi-Fi toggle issue.

New drivers in the update:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 6.8.137.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.11.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2101.2 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0 Intel Management Engine Interface - System Devices Surface - System - 14.602.139.0 Surface System Aggregator Intel – Software Component - 1.63.1155.2 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices

The update is available for all Intel-based Surface Laptop 3 configurations with Windows 10 version 20H1 (May 2020 Update) and newer. You can apply it using Windows Update or the official Surface Support website.

Additional Steps or known issues:

If you have issues with Wi-Fi on your Surface Laptop 3, before applying the update, do the following:

Symptom Workaround If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection. Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears again (about 20 seconds).

