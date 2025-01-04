Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled speedrunners, holiday freebie finale, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The new year is here, and Humble is back already with a new bundle. Dubbed the AGDQ Speedrunning collection, this offers seven games to claim for $12 without any tiers.

The bundle touts Steam copies of Have a Nice Death, Ori and the Blind Forest, Sonic Lost World, Shenmue I & II, BPM: BULLETS PER MINUTE, New Super Lucky's Tale, and Condemned: Criminal Origins.

The bundle has two weeks left on its counter before it and its titles go away. Don't forget that the Humble Choice bundle is refreshing next week with a fresh selection of games too.

Meanwhile, the daily freebie promotion on the Epic Games Store came to an end this week with a grand finale. The final mystery game turned out to be a copy of Hell Let Loose from Team17.

The title is a massively multiplayer FPS experience set in World War II, offering infantry, tanks, or even artillery roles. 50 versus 50 rounds make for massive battlefields, and the maps themselves are split into sections that offer resources for calling in vehicles, air strikes, and other strategic bonuses.

The Hell Let Loose giveaway on the Epic Games Store will end on January 9. With the end of the holiday specials, on the same day, Turmoil will become the first new standard giveaway of 2025.

Big Deals

Most of the major winter sales have now come to a close, but there are still quite a few games on sale. If you still have anything left in your wallets, here's our handpicked big deals for the first weekend of 2025:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store just had its winter sale, but it's already hosting an encore of the biggest discounts. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

