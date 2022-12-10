Weekend PC Game Deals: Game Awards specials, tactical bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We are starting things off with the latest Humble Choice which received its refresh earlier this week. Subscribers can now grab eight more games from this monthly bundle.

For the usual $11.99 price tag you receive copies of Wasteland 3, Greedfall, First Class Trouble, Backbone, TOEM, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Blade Assault, and Super Magbot.

You get to keep all eight games when you grab the December Humble Choice, with everything being delivered as Steam keys. Humble also throws in additional benefits like access to a selection of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection, as well as a Humble Store discount.

Humble had regular bundles to show off this week too, starting with the Tacticians Bundle that tout Hard West in its $1 tier, followed up by copies of Phantom Doctrine and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus for paying the current average price.

The full bundle finishes off big by adding Gears Tactics, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Star Renegades, Dark Deity, and John Wick Hex to the mix, with you getting everything for $12.

Meanwhile, the entirety of Company of Heroes franchise, with DLC included, has been bundled up too. This collection begins with Company of Heroes plus its standalone expansion Opposing Fronts for $1. Moving up to the $10 second tier adds Company of Heroes 2 plus seven pieces of DLC for the title, which expands to include 12 more DLC in the third tier if you pay $15.

The two bundles have about two weeks remaining in their tanks before Humble replaces them with more collections. If you own a VR headset, don't forget to grab last week's Premier VR bundle too.

The Epic Games Store had two more games to give away this week, with copies of Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine dropping in as freebies.

The humorous and over-the-top action game Saints Row IV arrives just as the game's cross-play update drops. The story has you becoming the President of the United States right before an alien invasion kicks off, which also grants you superpowers. Meanwhile, the indie title Wildcat Gun Machine is a bullet hell dungeon crawler with fleshy monsters to put down with a variety of weapons.

Both games are yours to claim until December 15, which is when the Epic Games Store will bring back its daily giveaways promotion to finish off the year.

Free Events

Coming over to the two free events that are available, you can now try out Torn Banner Studios' medieval multiplayer fighting game Chivalry 2 for free through the weekend to engage in massive 64-player battles. The second game that has gone free-to-play this weekend is theHunter: Call of the Wild, the hunting simulation title that offers a massive open world to explore together with friends.

Big Deals

The discounts list we have for you this weekend has more than a few award winners and nominees, from this and previous years of course. Catch the latest hand-picked highlights list below while keeping in mind that the Steam Winter Sale is slowly closing in:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store also joined in with award show celebrations, bringing discounts to DRM-free titles with nominations or wins under their wing:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

