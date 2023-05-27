Weekend PC Game Deals: Hordes of Warhammer drops, free New Vegas, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

It’s raining freebies this weekend. Starting things off is the weekly offer from the Epic Games Store.

Obsidian Entertainment's fan-favorite Fallout: New Vegas is yours to keep until Thursday, June 1. This is the Ultimate Edition as well, which means you also gain Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road expansions for free. Next week's freebie is once again a mystery.

Next up, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is free to claim over on Steam until June 1. Arriving as part of the Skulls event, this is a war-focused 4X strategy entry. Also free on Steam right now is Hue, with the vibrant puzzle adventure available to claim until June 8.

Free Event

Four games are temporarily free-to-play this weekend. Squad kicks things off offering its tactical action in both infantry and vehicle forms. Also having a free event is Solasta, a turn-based tactic isometric RPG where you can team up with friends to have a tabletop RPG-like experience.

Also having free events are Roguebook and Project Winter, the former is a roguelike deckbuilder while the latter is an eight-player social deduction game where you backstab your friends.

Big Deals

Epic's 25% coupon and Mega Sale are still going strong, but that doesn't mean other stores and taking it slow. With Warhammer discounts thanks to the latest Skulls event and more, here's our handpicked highlights list from the piles of discounted games this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The Skulls Warhammer event has also reached the GOG store, and on the front page, you will find Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000, plus a goodie pack, to grab for free. With other Warhammer deals and more, check out our highlights below for this weekend's DRM-free deals:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

As always, there are an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

