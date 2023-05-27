Weekend PC Game Deals: Hordes of Warhammer drops, free New Vegas, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
It’s raining freebies this weekend. Starting things off is the weekly offer from the Epic Games Store.
Obsidian Entertainment's fan-favorite Fallout: New Vegas is yours to keep until Thursday, June 1. This is the Ultimate Edition as well, which means you also gain Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road expansions for free. Next week's freebie is once again a mystery.
Next up, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is free to claim over on Steam until June 1. Arriving as part of the Skulls event, this is a war-focused 4X strategy entry. Also free on Steam right now is Hue, with the vibrant puzzle adventure available to claim until June 8.
Free Event
Four games are temporarily free-to-play this weekend. Squad kicks things off offering its tactical action in both infantry and vehicle forms. Also having a free event is Solasta, a turn-based tactic isometric RPG where you can team up with friends to have a tabletop RPG-like experience.
Also having free events are Roguebook and Project Winter, the former is a roguelike deckbuilder while the latter is an eight-player social deduction game where you backstab your friends.
Big Deals
Epic's 25% coupon and Mega Sale are still going strong, but that doesn't mean other stores and taking it slow. With Warhammer discounts thanks to the latest Skulls event and more, here's our handpicked highlights list from the piles of discounted games this weekend:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $33.49 on Epic Store
- God of War – $29.99 on Epic Store
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Epic Store
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $27.99 on Steam
- Hello Neighbor 2 – $25.99 on Steam
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars – $24.49 on Steam
- Scorn – $21.99 on Steam
- DAEMON X MACHINA – $19.99 on Steam
- New World – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Epic Store
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $17.99 on Epic Store
- Hunt: Showdown – $15.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Anniversary Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Tinykin – $14.99 on Steam
- Democracy 4 – $13.49 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $12.84 on Gamebillet
- Battlefield V – $12.49 on Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $12.49 on Steam
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition – $11.99 on Steam
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Bundle – $11.99 on Steam
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – $11.99 on Steam
- PlateUp! – $10.79 on Steam
- Total War : Warhammer – $10.25 on Gamebillet
- Patch Quest – $10.04 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $9.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $9.59 on Steam
- NBA 2K23 – $9.59 on Steam
- The Ascent – $8.99 on Steam
- Pathologic 2 – $8.74 on Steam
- Surgeon Simulator 2 – $7.99 on Steam
- Ultimate Chicken Horse – $7.49 on Steam
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $7.49 on Steam
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition – $7.49 on Steam
- Graveyard Keeper – $6.99 on Steam
- Lawn Mowing Simulator – $6.79 on Steam
- Autonauts – $6.79 on Steam
- Iron Harvest – $5.99 on Steam
- Human: Fall Flat – $5.99 on Steam
- I Am Fish – $5.99 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $5.99 on Steam
- Hello Neighbor – $5.99 on Steam
- The friends of Ringo Ishikawa – $5.84 on Steam
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – $5.09 on Steam
- For The King – $4.99 on Steam
- Embr – $4.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – $4.99 on Steam
- Streets of Rogue – $4.99 on Steam
- SpeedRunners – $3.74 on Steam
- Clustertruck – $3.74 on Steam
- I Am Bread – $3.24 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Caveblazers – $0.99 on Steam
- Hue – $0 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War – $0 on Steam
- Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The Skulls Warhammer event has also reached the GOG store, and on the front page, you will find Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000, plus a goodie pack, to grab for free. With other Warhammer deals and more, check out our highlights below for this weekend's DRM-free deals:
- Prodeus - $17.49 on GOG
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $9.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection - $9.49 on GOG
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series - $8.49 on GOG
- CARRION - $7.99 on GOG
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - $7.99 on GOG
- Blade of Darkness - $7.49 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - $5.99 on GOG
- Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- INSIDE - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- Loop Hero - $4.94 on GOG
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut - $4.49 on GOG
- Alan Wake - $4.49 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - $3.99 on GOG
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $3.99 on GOG
- TIS-100 - $3.49 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - $2.49 on GOG
- Disciples 2 Gold - $1.99 on GOG
- Evil Islands - $1.79 on GOG
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000 - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.
