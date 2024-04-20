Weekend PC Game Deals: FPS Fest goodies, mini free events, Xbox hits, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Right on schedule, Epic Games Store refreshed its weekly giveaway a few days ago to begin offering a copy of the indie entry The Big Con for free.
Released in 2021, The Big Con is a comedic adventure game where you are stealing, donning disguises, picking pockets, and ripping people in 90s America as a troubled teenager.
The Big Con is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until April 25. As the next freebie refresh, the store will be giving away LISA: The Definitive Edition and INDUSTRIA starting on the same date.
Free Events
If you want to try some fresh games with friends over the weekend, the two titles having free events on Steam right now may be right up your ally.
First, Obsidian’s hit survival game Grounded is offering its miniaturized experience for everyone until April 22. The title lets up to four players band together for an adventure across a backyard while surviving against its insect and arachnid population.
Next, Golf With Your Friends arrives with its competitive mini-golfing escapades. The dozens of whacky and themed levels available can be played by up to 12 players at a time. If classic mini-golf becomes boring, there are also different modes with powerups, basketball, and even hockey variants to try.
Big Deals
The discounts of this weekend are populated by Valve’s latest sales festival, focused on first-person shooters this time, along with a massive publisher discount promotion from Xbox, among others., Here’s our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – $35.99 on Steam
- Forza Motorsport – $34.99 on Steam
- Street Fighter 6 – $33.49 on Indiegala
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition – $29.99 on Steam
- High On Life – $29.99 on Steam
- Ghostrunner 2 – $27.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $26.79 on Steam
- Resident Evil 4 – $25.59 on Fanatical
- Grounded – $23.99 on Steam
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – $22.49 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Sifu – $19.99 on Steam
- Squad – $19.99 on Steam
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II – $19.79 on Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $19.79 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79 on Steam
- Pistol Whip – $19.49 on Steam
- Trepang2 – $17.99 on Steam
- The Mortuary Assistant – $16.24 on Steam
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $15.99 on Steam
- Shadows of Doubt – $14.99 on Steam
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Gunfire Reborn – $14.99 on Steam
- Crysis 3 Remastered – $14.99 on Steam
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $13.99 on Steam
- Party Animals – $13.99 on Steam
- Terminator: Resistance – $13.99 on Steam
- Hunt: Showdown – $13.99 on Steam
- Gears Tactics – $13.59 on Steam
- Ori: The Collection – $13.39 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition – $13.19 on Steam
- Synth Riders – $12.49 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $11.99 on Steam
- Bramble: The Mountain King – $11.99 on Steam
- DEATHLOOP – $11.99 on Steam
- Fable Anniversary – $10.49 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines – $9.99 on Steam
- TimeShift – $9.99 on Steam
- Escape Academy – $9.99 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Subnautica: Below Zero – $9.89 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $9.89 on Steam
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – $9.89 on Steam
- The Deus Ex Collection – $9.55 on Steam
- The Ascent – $8.99 on Steam
- Wasteland 3 – $7.99 on Steam
- Serious Sam 4 – $7.99 on Steam
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition – $7.99 on Steam
- BattleBit Remastered – $7.49 on Steam
- Human Fall Flat – $5.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- Back 4 Blood – $5.99 on Steam
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $5.99 on Steam
- For The King – $4.99 on Steam
- Supraland – $4.99 on Steam
- Golf With Your Friends – $4.94 on Steam
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – $3.99 on Steam
- DOOM – $3.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $3.99 on Steam
- Viscera Cleanup Detail – $3.24 on Steam
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice – $2.99 on Steam
- The Big Con – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
DRM-free games featuring swords and fireballs, plenty of action, and even 2D entries are what’s discounted on the GOG store this weekend. Here are a few highlights:
- Mafia Trilogy - $19.79 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $9.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition - $8.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 on GOG
- CARRION - $6.99 on GOG
- Roadwarden - $5.49 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 on GOG
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition - $4.19 on GOG
- Tomb Raider GOTY - $3.99 on GOG
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - $2.54 on GOG
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Might and Magic 6-pack Limited Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Settlers 3: Ultimate Collection - $2.49 on GOG
- The Settlers 2: 10th Anniversary - $2.49 on GOG
- The Settlers 4: Gold Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within - $1.99 on GOG
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 on GOG
- Stranglehold - $1.99 on GOG
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 on GOG
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $1.49 on GOG
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 - $0.97 on GOG
- Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood - $0.79 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
