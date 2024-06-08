Weekend PC Game Deals: Showcase specials, fresh choice and green bundles, and hero freebies

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Choice bundle refreshed right on schedule as we moved into June. The latest selection offers Risk of Rain 2, Knights of Honor II, and LEGO 2K Drive as its headliners, as well as a bunch of indie hits for your Steam library.

The June Humble Choice games include Risk of Rain 2, Knights of Honor II: Sovereign, LEGO 2K Drive, Awesome Edition, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion - Galactic Survival.

This June 2024-centered bundle will refresh in a month’s time, which will then bring another wave of games for you to consider. The bundle costs $11.99 to purchase as usual, which, in addition to the listed games, includes other benefits like Humble Store discounts while being subscribed.

Humble also introduced a couple of standard charity gaming bundles this week. First up was the Playing for Planet bundle, which was aimed at delivering nature-focused experiences.

Its first tier offers Never Alone plus its Foxtales DLC for $1. Next arrives Carto, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Before We Leave, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Beyond Blue, and Lake to complete the bundle, which will set you back $10 in total.

Being the showcase season, a bundle from the Future Games Show dropped in as well. It carries The Entropy Centre, Deliver Us Mars, En Garde, Lost in Play, and Ship of Fools for $10. Paying the bundle’s full $15 price will add American Arcadia and Gloomwood to the mix. Both bundles have about three weeks on their expiry counters. There's also the IGN Live bundle with High on Life, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and Mechwarrior 5 as highlights to consider too.

Epic Games Store’s Mega Sale is coming to an end, and with it are the mystery giveaways, too. The final hidden freebie was revealed to be a copy of Marvel’s Midnight Suns earlier this week.

Developed by Firaxis Games of Civilization and XCOM fame, Midnight Suns delivers a turn-based tactics experience that has you fighting alongside Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Blade, Captain America, and others. Outside of the combat missions, a social hub also provides players the opportunity to connect with the team and upgrade their abilities.

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns giveaway on the Epic Games Store will run until June 13. The next giveaway has already been revealed to be a copy of Redout 2.

Big Deals

Summer sales are just around the corner, but there are still plenty of discount promotions happening for major releases and indies from recent years, especially with all the showcases going around. Here’s our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Games with pixel graphics, dark settings, indies of old and new, and more are all discounted in this weekend’s DRM-free sales happening on the GOG store. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.