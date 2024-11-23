Weekend PC Game Deals: Sci-fi FPS bundle, a dystopian freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store’s latest bundle brings together some high-end sci-fi shooters.

It begins with Crysis Remastered and 2016’s Doom for $10. Upping that to $14 will add on copies of Prey (2017) and Crysis 2 Remastered. Keeping to the pattern, going for the $19 complete bundle will give also give you Crysis 3 Remastered, as well as STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster and System Shock.

The bundle will come to an end in three weeks. As a bonus, each game inside it is Deck Verified as well.

Moving to the latest freebie, the Epic Games Store’s giveaway went live earlier this weekend with a copy of Beholder.

Taking place in a totalitarian society, you take the role of a state-installed landlord in this indie entry. Similar to 'Papers, Please', Beholder has you making the decisions on how to handle the people you come across, either report their unapproved activities to the relevant authorities or let things slide. There are multiple endings attached to the experience, depending on what your choices are throughout its campaign.

The Beholder giveaway will last until November 28. The next giveaway on the Epic Games Store is slated to be Brotato.

Free Events

It’s raining free events this weekend on Steam, and kicking things off is the space-colony simulation entry Oxygen Not Included from the Don’t Stave developer, offering a crew management experience set inside an alien space rock.

Next, EA’s F1 24 comes in offering its Formula One racing game with its highly rated career mode. For grand strategy fans, Paradox has kicked off a free event for its 19th century-set entry Victoria 3.

Finishing things off, Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop comes touting with its driving and management aspects of bus driving, Across the Obelisk deals out its co-op roguelite deckbuilder antics, while Legion TD 2’s tower defense gameplay is currently free-to-play too.

Big Deals

While Black Friday is still some days away, plenty of stores and publishers have already begun some early specials. With those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is having specials on some violence-centric classics, sci-fi titles, and other DRM-free games this weekend. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.