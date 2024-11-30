Weekend PC Game Deals: Autumn and Black Friday specials take over

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store this week introduced the Rawcember bundle, which is filled with indie titles published by Raw Fury.

It starts out strong with Kingdom Two Crowns, Star Renegades, Pizza Possum, and Friends vs Friends in its $5 initial offer. Next, paying $10 gets you Mr. Sun's Hatbox, Sable, Kingdom Eighties, Norco, and the Norse Lands DLC for Kingdom Two Crowns. The final tier sets you back $15, which offers copies of Dome Keeper Deluxe, SKALD, and Snufkin to finish off the bundle.

At the same time, the Disney Classics bundle that surfaced yesterday on the store touts a whole lot of LEGO games, retro Star Wars games, the Monkey Island franchise, and more games. As evident from its name, all the games are from Disney IPs. The entire 17-game collection is yours for $10.

The Epic Games Store’s freebie drop did not take a break for Black Friday and Autumn sales. The latest offer is a copy of Brotato.

This Vampire Survivors-style action roguelike offers you a range of potatoes to pick from as you defend yourself with numerous guns on a hostile planet. A wide variety of upgrades are offered as you beat back the hordes, making for unique runs almost every time. Four-player couch co-op is included as well.

The Brotato giveaway will last until December 5. Next week, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 21 are incoming as the latest freebies.

Big Deals

Epic isn’t the only store that has a freebie this weekend, though, with Digital Extremes’s Dark Sector currently available to claim on Steam for free. This offer ends later today, November 30, so you might have to be fast about claiming a copy.

As for autumn and Black Friday sales, Steam has already kicked off its seasonal special, bringing down the prices of thousands of games in its storefront. Plenty of other stores have joined in with their own heavy discounts, too. With highlights from those and more, here are our hand-picked, larger-than-usual, big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

As always, the GOG store isn’t skipping out on any special promotions. Its Black Friday offer has discounted a massive amount of DRM-free games for you to peruse. A copy of Oaken is currently free to claim in the store, too. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.