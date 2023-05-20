Weekend PC Game Deals: Stranded freebies, Unending coupons, Sports Fests, more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Before we get to all the big sales and freebies that have gone up this weekend, it's time for the bundles.



Humble's May Multiplayer Madness Bundle begins with Generation Zero, Northgard, and Midnight Ghost Hunt for $8. The second and final tier takes things up a notch with Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Gloria Victis, and PULSAR: Lost Colony being offered for $12.

Roguelike deckbuilder fans have the Luck of the Draw Bundle to check out too, which has Dicey Dungeons and Luck be a Landlord in the $8 starting tier. That is followed by Tainted Grail: Conquest, Chrono Ark, and Alina of the Arena for $12, as well as Fights in Tight Spaces plus Beneath the Oresa for the final $20 tier.

Meanwhile over on Fanatical, another Bundle Fest has kicked off. The Steam Deck verified Pick and Mix collection featuring Doom, Wolfenstein New Order, Old Blood, and more (starting at $6.99), the Bethesda VR Collection ($24.99), and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Complete ($7.59), are just some of the offers available.

Instead of the usual double drop from Epic, the two freebies on offer this week are split between Epic Games Store and Steam. Both are post-apocalyptic adventures.

Both are returning freebies. Epic is hosting Kojima Productions' Death Stranding standard edition, offering the traversal-focused action game to keep for free. The store's next freebie is being kept under wraps for now.

Meanwhile on Steam, Metro: Last Light Complete Edition arrives offering the underground survival action of Artyom as the second game in the popular shooter trilogy.

Both promotions run until Thursday, May 25, giving you plenty of time to spread the word.

Free Events

Several high-profile titles are hosting free events this weekend, and that includes a highly anticipated beta. With a sequel on the horizon, Paradox has kicked off a free weekend for Cities Skylines, the now eight-year-old city builder.

The Division 2 is also having a free weekend, with Ubisoft opening up the cooperative looter shooter to show off the new content that's incoming. In-development title Star Citizen is also hosting a free event, and that one lasts for over a week.

As for the beta, Street Fighter 6 is yours to try out on Steam right now. However, there is a sign-up process you need to go through to get a Capcom ID before jumping in.

Big Deals

This weekend's big deals arrive from massive EA publisher promotions, a Sports Fest from Steam, and Epic's latest Mega Sale.

Epic is also offering another coupon with its newest promotion, which cuts an extra 25% off the basket at checkout if it's above $14.99. With it, a $14.99 title becomes $11.24 while $19.99 becomes $14.99, and so on. The prices below are without the coupon applied.

Highlights from those, here are our handpicked big deals:

DRM-free Specials

On the GOG store this week are specials from Bethesda, 505 Games, a boomer shooter collection, and more. A freebie offer is running on the front page too, which has a copy of 1989's Fiendish Freddy's Big Top o' Fun to claim.

