Weekend PC Game Deals: Mega sales, coupons, and a free trip to Borderlands

With the middle of the year fast approaching, get ready for another wild ride filled with sales coming in from every corner. We start things off simple with the latest bundle from Humble titled Battles of Yore.

This role-playing and strategy games collection starts strong with Tyranny - Deluxe Edition and Crossbow: Bloodnight for $1. Paying the average price, currently around $7, gets you Ember and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. To complete the collection it costs $13, and this bump adds on Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition, its Royal Ascension and Wildcards DLC, Gordian Quest, and Field of Glory: Empires.

If RPGs are not your thing, the Springtime Indies bundle may be up your alley, which has games like Paper Beast, Recompile, Arietta of Spirits, and others. Weeks are left in the bundle timers before they go away. Other charity collections like the handheld games and Type 1 Diabetes supporting bundles are still active too.

Epic Games began its yearly Mega Sale this week promoting major discounts, a new coupon (a rather muted one), and plenty of high-profile giveaways. The first of the major freebies turned out to be a copy of Borderlands 3.

This entry of Gearbox Software's looter shooter cooperative series takes you back for another Vault Hunting and boss beating session. Up to four players can join in together to take the various roles of a brand-new set of Vault Hunters. This is the base game, so expect to see plenty of DLC and expansions available for purchase.

The Borderlands 3 giveaway lasts until Thursday, May 26. Epic Games is keeping the next freebie under wraps once again, teasing at another major title reveal.

Free Events

It's a packed free event weekend this time, filled with strategy, zombie survival, and shooter options.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer is back with another round of free access. You can play all maps and modes until May 24 via Battle.net. Also free-to-play just this weekend is State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, Undead Labs' survival and community management game set in a zombie apocalypse.



If grand strategy is more your thing, then Paradox Interactive's sci-fi entry Stellaris is also having a free weekend right now. The base game is yours to try out celebrating the game's sixth anniversary. Lastly, Star Citizen is hosting its yearly Invictus Free Fly event right now, offering its universe and almost every ship available to try out.

Big Deals

As most major storefronts start their sale season, Epic Games and Ubisoft stores are where some of the best discounts are, at least for now.

Epic is back with a new coupon for its Mega Sale, but instead of $10 off, it's only 25% off the cart price if your game is above $14.99. However, Ubisoft has issued a $10 coupon this time in its 'Legendary Sale', offering it to any game costing $15 or above from its own store when using the code LEGEND22 at checkout.

Keep the coupon and code in mind when browsing the discounted games in our big deals list below:

DRM-free Goodness

It's a regular weekend at the GOG store with its DRM-free games, but there are plenty of deals coming for Bethesda games, CD Projekt projects, and more. Find highlights below:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

