WhatsApp is working on a chat transfer option without the need to update backups on Drive

In July last year, WhatsApp made transferring chat data from iOS to Android phones and vice versa more convenient. Now, there are reports the company is working towards a cloud-less chat history transfer between Android smartphones.

According to WABetaInfo, in the latest 2.23.1.26 version of WhatsApp beta, the company is working on allowing users the option to access conversations on different Android devices without the hassle of backing up chat history on Google Drive. The feature will be accessible by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats and then choosing the "Chat transfer to Android" option.

To transfer data, users would need to download WhatsApp on the device they wish to share chats to and scan the QR available by opening WhatsApp on the other device. One important thing to note, however, is that while the capability provides a faster way of migrating conversations between devices without updating chat records, it does not replace the significance of backing up chats. Users are still recommended to back up chats regularly to Google Drive to protect their conversations in case they experience issues with their phones.

The feature is in the making and is currently not accessible to Beta testers either. Furthermore, WhatsApp is yet to disclose the launch date for this feature.

Source and images: WABetaInfo