Deal

The UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display is $70 off today on Amazon

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin · with 1 comment

uperfect portable 156 screen

Today on Amazon, you can pick up the refreshed 2021 model of the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display at 35% off for just $129.99; that's a saving of $70 off the retail $199.99 price and the cheapest we've ever seen it, better than when we shared a 20% discount last summer.

Here's a brief run down of what you get for that money according to manufacturer claims:

  • FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction
  • No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage
  • 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing with multiple people in narrow space
  • Dual 2W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output
  • Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch
  • All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports
  • Charging protocol. USB 3.1 allows you to charge your phone while streaming
  • Portrait/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs with the kickstand
Specs UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display
Color Black
Display IPS, WLED 15.6" 1920x1080 (FHD) 60Hz
Viewable area 13.7" x 7.72"
Display ratio 16:9
Contrast ratio 1500:1
Brightness 400cd/㎡
Color gamut NTSC 72%
Input power 15W
Connections 1x mini HDMI
1x mini DP
1x micro USB OTG
1x 3.5mm AUX
2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power)
Physical buttons 5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit)
Built-in speakers Yes
VESA 4 holes: 75x75mm

In the box:

  • UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor
  • 1 Standard HDMI to Mini HDMI Cable
  • 1 USB C-C Cable
  • 1 USB A-C Cable
  • 1 5V 3A Power Charger
  • 1 User Manual
uperfect portable 156 screen

This deal is eligible for free delivery and return, and up to 4 years of warranty protection can be added for $29.99. Please be aware that this is among Amazon's Deals of the Day, so it is likely that this discount will be gone tomorrow.

UPERFECT FHD 15.6" 1080P Portable Display for $129.99

uperfect qled 15-6 inch portable screen

There's also a lightning deal going on for the QLED variant of the screen which is currently 15% off for $159.99, that's a saving of $30 off the $199.99 list price.

Please note that this is a lightning deal, and 86% were claimed as of writing.

UPERFECT QLED 15.6 1080P Portable Display for $159.99

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Seagate Exos 14TB
Next Article

Seagate 8TB, 12TB, 14TB CMR HDDs for NAS, Plex are once again selling at lowest prices
Stock image of the WhatsApp logo
Previous Article

WhatsApp is working on a chat transfer option without the need to update backups on Drive

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement