The UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display is $70 off today on Amazon

Today on Amazon, you can pick up the refreshed 2021 model of the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display at 35% off for just $129.99; that's a saving of $70 off the retail $199.99 price and the cheapest we've ever seen it, better than when we shared a 20% discount last summer.

Here's a brief run down of what you get for that money according to manufacturer claims:

FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction

Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage

Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing with multiple people in narrow space

Ideal for viewing with multiple people in narrow space Dual 2W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output

Provides super high quality stereo output Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch

Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports

Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports Charging protocol . USB 3.1 allows you to charge your phone while streaming

. USB 3.1 allows you to charge your phone while streaming Portrait/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs with the kickstand

Specs UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display Color Black Display IPS, WLED 15.6" 1920x1080 (FHD) 60Hz Viewable area 13.7" x 7.72" Display ratio 16:9 Contrast ratio 1500:1 Brightness 400cd/㎡ Color gamut NTSC 72% Input power 15W Connections 1x mini HDMI

1x mini DP

1x micro USB OTG

1x 3.5mm AUX

2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power) Physical buttons 5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit) Built-in speakers Yes VESA 4 holes: 75x75mm

In the box:

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor

1 Standard HDMI to Mini HDMI Cable

1 USB C-C Cable

1 USB A-C Cable

1 5V 3A Power Charger

1 User Manual

This deal is eligible for free delivery and return, and up to 4 years of warranty protection can be added for $29.99. Please be aware that this is among Amazon's Deals of the Day, so it is likely that this discount will be gone tomorrow.

There's also a lightning deal going on for the QLED variant of the screen which is currently 15% off for $159.99, that's a saving of $30 off the $199.99 list price.

Please note that this is a lightning deal , and 86% were claimed as of writing.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.