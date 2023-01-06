The UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display is $70 off today on Amazon

Today on Amazon, you can pick up the refreshed 2021 model of the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display at 35% off for just $129.99; that's a saving of $70 off the retail $199.99 price and the cheapest we've ever seen it, better than when we shared a 20% discount last summer.
Here's a brief run down of what you get for that money according to manufacturer claims:
- FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction
- No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage
- 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing with multiple people in narrow space
- Dual 2W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output
- Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch
- All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports
- Charging protocol. USB 3.1 allows you to charge your phone while streaming
- Portrait/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs with the kickstand
|Specs
|UPERFECT 15.6" FHD 1080P USB-C Portable Display
|Color
|Black
|Display
|IPS, WLED 15.6" 1920x1080 (FHD) 60Hz
|Viewable area
|13.7" x 7.72"
|Display ratio
|16:9
|Contrast ratio
|1500:1
|Brightness
|400cd/㎡
|Color gamut
|NTSC 72%
|Input power
|15W
|Connections
|1x mini HDMI
1x mini DP
1x micro USB OTG
1x 3.5mm AUX
2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power)
|Physical buttons
|5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit)
|Built-in speakers
|Yes
|VESA
|4 holes: 75x75mm
In the box:
- UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor
- 1 Standard HDMI to Mini HDMI Cable
- 1 USB C-C Cable
- 1 USB A-C Cable
- 1 5V 3A Power Charger
- 1 User Manual
This deal is eligible for free delivery and return, and up to 4 years of warranty protection can be added for $29.99. Please be aware that this is among Amazon's Deals of the Day, so it is likely that this discount will be gone tomorrow.
UPERFECT FHD 15.6" 1080P Portable Display for $129.99
There's also a lightning deal going on for the QLED variant of the screen which is currently 15% off for $159.99, that's a saving of $30 off the $199.99 list price.
Please note that this is a lightning deal, and 86% were claimed as of writing.
UPERFECT QLED 15.6 1080P Portable Display for $159.99
