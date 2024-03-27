WhatsApp's Favorites feature is now available to Android beta users

WhatsApp has started rolling out its Favorites feature to some testers running WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.18, WABetaInfo reports, adding the update is available through the Google Play Beta Program.

As the name suggests, the feature lets you mark important contacts and groups as favorites within the Calls tab. These contacts are easily accessible in a separate section in the Calls tab. This new addition might save some valuable time as you don't need to scroll down to find people's names in the call log or type it in the Contact list.

You can drag-and-drop names in the Favorites list to re-order the contacts and groups as per your preference. According to the website, the Favorites feature will roll out to more testers in the coming weeks and might be available to some users running a previous beta version.

WhatsApp has been working on the feature for a while now and the underdevelopment feature was also spotted in its iOS beta releases. If the Favorites feature is yet to arrive on your account, you can access your frequently contacted list by tapping on the New Call button in the Calls tab.

Speaking of personalization, WhatsApp lets you pin up to three messages, photos, videos, voice notes, and polls to the top of your chats. The instant messaging app recently added the ability to forward/rewind videos by double tapping on the edge of the screen and support for up to 16 admins for Channels.

Apart from that, WhatsApp is working on a stream of underdevelopment features, including third-party chats, default media upload quality, iOS Passkeys, status updates from companion devices, and more. It was reported that WhatsApp is readying support for third-party chats to comply with DMA regulations and a recently surfaced video shows its onboarding process.

Source: WABetaInfo | Image via WABetaInfo