Xbox Insider Beta build 2305.230410-2200 has some new features and bug fixes

Microsoft has released a new build (2305.230410-2200) in the Xbox Insider Beta ring. This new version has some features that were put in earlier Alpha builds and also includes some bug fixes. Here is the full changelog;

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Beta users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Captures The manage page now shows the total number of captures on the service in addition to the number selected. Choosing “Select all” and then performing a group action such as “delete” or “copy to external storage” will now include all captures on Xbox services instead of just the first set of captures that have been loaded for display. Discord Voice When chatting in Discord Voice on your Xbox, you can now see the Gamertags of other Discord users who have linked Xbox accounts. This will make it easier to add each other as Xbox friends and send each other Xbox game invites. Note : Your Gamertag will only be visible to other Discord users if your Discord settings allow it. To view or change this setting, open the Discord app, and go to User Settings > Connections > Xbox > “Display on profile”. Setting this to “on” will show your Gamertag to other Discord users. Setting it to “off” will hide your Gamertag.

Language & Location – Input You can now choose specific keyboard layouts for physical Japanese, Chinese, and Korean keyboards. For example, you can choose between the 106/109 keyboard layouts for Japanese or the 101/102 English keyboard layout. Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: My Games & Apps Fixed an issue installing or launching some titles with error 0x87e1000c. Parties & Chats Fixes to address an unexpected semi-transparent background that would appear above the virtual keyboard in some situations. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option. Select the category “Console experiences” then “Console Audio Output Issues” and include the following information: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



You can check out the entire blog post for the update here.