AMD unveils the Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards

AMD has unveiled its Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards for workstations. The series consists of the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and the AMD Radeon PRO W7800. They are described as the most powerful workstation graphics cards to date and will cost $3,999 and $2,499 respectively.

Key features of the graphics cards are as follows:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – New compute units share resources between rendering, AI, and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor, offering approximately 50% more raytracing performance per compute unit than the previous generation. AMD RDNA 3 architecture also features optimizations for AEC, D&M, and M&E workflows for rendering, video editing, and multitasking.

Advanced Chiplet Design – The world's first workstation GPUs with a chiplet design provide higher performance and greater efficiency than the previous generation. It includes the new 5nm Graphics Compute Die (GCD) that provides the core GPU functionality. It also includes six new 6nm Memory Cache Die (MCD), each with second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology.

Dedicated AI Acceleration and Second-Generation Raytracing – New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver over 2X more performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture, while second-generation raytracing technology delivers significantly higher performance than the previous generation.

Up To 48 GDDR6 Memory – Allows professionals and creators to work with the largest 3D models and environments, edit and layer complex timelines using the latest digital cinema cameras formats and render photorealistic, raytraced images with unparalleled quality. Professional applications that can take advantage of the larger framebuffer include Adobe Premiere® Pro & After Effects®, Autodesk 3ds Max® & Maya®, Blender®, Boris FX® Sapphire™, Dassault Systèmes® SOLIDWORKS® Visualize, DaVinci® Resolve, Lumion™, Maxon® Redshift™, and many more.

AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1 – Supports the highest resolutions and over 68 billion colors, and offers support for higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and current competitive offerings. Display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor configuration options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment.

AV1 Encode/Decode – Dual encode/decode media engines unlock new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support designed for high resolutions, wide color gamut, and high-dynamic range enhancements.

Exceptional Workstation Performance – The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards compliment the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors by providing the horsepower necessary to handle demanding creative, production and visualization workloads quickly and efficiently. AMD Radeon PRO Series workstation graphics and Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors provide exceptional performance, reliability, and stability to power mission-critical professional applications.

Optimized Driver Performance – All AMD Radeon PRO workstation graphics are supported by AMD Software: PRO Edition, which provides a modern and intuitive user interface. Radeon PRO Image Boost renders visuals higher than a display's native resolution to optimize image quality and resolution, while Radeon PRO Viewport Boost dynamically adjusts viewport resolution, boosting framerates and navigation performance in select applications.

Certified for leading professional applications – AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors on a comprehensive application certification program, and to ensure AMD Radeon™ PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the ideal balance of performance and stability. The list of certified applications can be found on the AMD website - https://www.amd.com/Certified.

A breakdown of the products' specifications is as follows:

Models AMD Radeon PRO W7900 AMD Radeon PRO W7800 Workloads Extreme Heavy Compute Units 96 70 TFLOPS

(Peak Single Precision) 61 (FP32) 45 (FP32) GDDR6

ECC

Memory

(18GB/s) 48GB 32GB Memory Bandwidth up to 864 GB/s up to 576 GB/s

Memory Interface 384-bit 256-bit Display Outputs

(up to 80 Gbit/s

max total bandwidth) 3X DisplayPort™ 2.1

1 mini-DisplayPort™ 2.1 3X DisplayPort™ 2.1

1 Mini-DisplayPort™ 2.1 Total

Board

Power

(TBP) 295W 260W

Retailers will sell the cards from the second quarter with availability in OEM and SI systems expected in the second half of the year.