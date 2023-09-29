While we wait for The Elder Scrolls VI, a new Elder Scrolls mobile game made a stealth debut

Bethesda Game Studios may be working on The Elder Scrolls VI now that Starfield has been released, but we may be waiting several years before it appears on the next Xbox console. In the meantime, it appears that its parent company Bethesda Softworks (and its parent Microsoft) have quietly released a new Elder Scrolls-branded game for smartphones.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is now available for Android phones and tablets via the Google Play Store. The game looks like a re-skinned version of another Bethesda-published mobile game, Fallout Shelter. Both are 2D free-to-play games where players take control of a large structure and the people inside. Fallout Shelter is about controlling the subjects in an underground bunker, while The Elder Scrolls: Castles is about doing the same, except the people are in a fantasy world-based castle.

Here's the game's full description:

BUILD YOUR DYNASTY - Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?

MANAGE YOUR CASTLE - Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!

RULE YOUR KINGDOM - Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.

COMPLETE EPIC QUESTS - Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.

Bethesda previously released The Elder Scrolls: Blades, a 3D RPG about an exiled Blades member who assists in restoring his home town by going on quests.