PowerToys is getting utility grouping, and Microsoft wants to know what you think

Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys for Windows 10 and 11, and those updates often add new utilities. By now, the list of available modules has grown to a pretty large size (23 in total, to be precise, as of version 0.85.1), and its vastness might overwhelm customers. Microsoft admits that PowerToys needs some organization, so it is working on grouping utilities. It also wants to hear what you think about it.

A pull request to group items in the navigation pane inside PowerToys is not new—it was first opened almost two years ago when PowerToys had fewer utilities than it does today. It looks like developers are finally addressing the area with a bunch of mockups suggested on GitHub.

In a nutshell, the general idea is to group utilities by categories, such as System Tools, Windowing & Layouts, Input/Output, File Management, and Advanced.

At this point, the proposed variant is just a mockup, so things will likely change as the idea progresses. That is why Microsoft wants to hear your feedback. You can suggest stuff on GitHub or slide into Clint Rutkas' replies on X.

We need feedback! PowerToys has a ton of features and we'd love to iterate on our left side. Here is one of our grouping thoughts. what do you think? https://t.co/zQSXcRhxQq pic.twitter.com/474hSw60HR — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) October 18, 2024

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Microsoft released PowerToys 0.85 with a new utility (New+), the ability to change the app's language, and a lot of fixes for existing modules, such as the recently introduced Workspaces.

What do you think about the proposed utility sorting in PowerToys? Do you believe there is a better way to do it? Share your thoughts in the comments.