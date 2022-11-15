Civilization VI is getting another season pass, adds 12 fresh leaders

Firaxis Games's latest 4X turn-based strategy experience, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, is six years old, but even more new content is soon flowing into it. After two major expansions, a battle royale mode, and a season pass with new factions and leaders, now, yet another season pass is incoming.

Dubbed the Leader Pass, this is a paid season pass that brings new and revamped leaders to existing factions, totaling to 12 fresh faces and "six new takes on existing leaders". Watch the announcement trailer below.

Leaders in Civilization VI have their own unique bonuses that mesh with their civilization's own strengths and weaknesses. Each of the new additions will introduce a new twist on their specific faction's gameplay. "Each leader will arrive with a suite of surprising new or updated abilities alongside inventive new agendas that'll change the way you play when pursuing world domination," explained Firaxis.

Here are all the leaders included in the Leader Pass and the packs they will be arriving in:

Pack 1: Great Negotiators Abraham Lincoln (United States)

Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo)

Sultan Saladin (Arabia) Pack 2: Great Commanders Tokugawa (Japan)

Nader Shah (Persia)

Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire) Pack 3: Rulers of China Yongle (China)

Qin Shi Huang the Unifier (China)

Wu Zetian (China) Pack 4: Rulers of Sahara Ramses (Egypt)

Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt)

King Sundiata Keita (Mali) Pack 5: Great Builders Theodora (Byzantines)5

Sejong (Korea)6

Ludwig II (Germany) Pack 6: Rulers of England Elizabeth I (England)

Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway)

Victoria - Age of Steam (England)

Each group is currently slated to release in a staggered fashion from November 21, 2022, through March, 2023, with more information on individual abilities, and pricing details, coming later.

Also keep in mind that some of the leaders require purchasing of older DLC to play, such as Suleiman the Magnificent needing Gathering Storm or Sejong needing New Frontier Pass as well as the Byzantium & Gaul Pack.

The Civilization VI Leader Pass is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, Mac App Store, and iOS, but the console versions are mysteriously missing. While the season pass is purchasable as a standalone product for the base game, Firaxis is shipping the new Leader Pass for free to owners of Civilization VI Anthology Edition, or anyone who already owns the DLC packs, on PC platforms.