Windows 11 Beta build 22621.601 includes fix for Dual SIM calling, and more

In July, Microsoft began flighting two separate of Windows 11 Preview builds for Insiders on the Beta channel for a staggered release. Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.601 and 22622.601 (KB5017384). The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.601 and Build 22622.601 (KB5017384) to the Beta Channel. Build 22622.601 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.601 = New features off by default.

However, today's builds do not contain any new features and the fixes apply to both, as seen in the changelog below. You may remember that Windows 11 2022 Update started rolling out yesterday, you can view our entire coverage here; these Beta Channel builds are a continuation of that and the new features and fixes coming to these builds are expected to start rolling out as "Moments", starting sometime in October. So with that being said, the Beta channel still has a purpose and is an actual reflection of things to come in the (near) future.

Here are the bug fixes for both Build 22621.601 and Build 22622.601:

We fixed the issue where clicking the network icon on the Lock screen would not work and would crash the Lock screen.

We updated the start date for daylight saving time in Chile. It will start on September 11, 2022 instead of on September 4, 2022.

We reduced the power that the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol uses on some devices when they are in Sleep mode.

We fixed an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.

And finally, here are the known issues:

We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds.

You can find the official blog post here.