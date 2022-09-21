Microsoft announces Surface event coming October 12

Microsoft has confirmed the rumors about the mid-October Surface event. The company will kick off the event on October 12, 2022, at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT / 2 PM GMT. As usual, Microsoft will stream the event live on its official website. As for clues and teasers, the official website contains only a colorful remake of the stock Windows 11 wallpaper with a handwritten "Save the date."

This year marks ten years since the unveiling of the original Surface Pro tablet with Windows 8. According to rumors, this year, Microsoft will show the 9th-gen Surface Pro with Intel and ARM processors, the 5th-gen Surface Laptop, possibly a long-overdue Surface Studio refresh, and new accessories. There are also speculations about Microsoft preparing a gaming-focused Surface Laptop with 12th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia 3000 Series graphics cards.

Of course, Microsoft tries to keep all the details under a veil until the event, but some leaks are already spilling contradictory information about the Surface Laptop 5 ditching AMD processors in favor of Intel's 12th Gen CPUs. Whatever Microsoft is cooking in its HQ in Redmond, we will find all the details on October 12, 2022.

With the Surface event looming over the horizon, what device do you anticipate the most? Share your thoughts in the comment section.